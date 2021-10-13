Volunteers needed: Midstate service group prepares for Afghan refugees headed to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 50 Afghan refugees will make their way to Dauphin County and a Midstate social service group says volunteers are needed. Dyna Mohmand has been volunteering at the Harrisburg International Service center for weeks answering calls, filling out paperwork, and so much more.

She along with many others are trying to help Afghan refugees transition to their new way of life. “It has been overwhelming and it’s new for me as well, and at the same time I am happy that I could be a part of something to help people,” Mohmand said.

Mohmand was born in Afghanistan but has lived in the Midstate for over 25 years she says with everything happening in her home country right now, this mission comes with an intense emotional toll. “There are nights that I cry, there are nights that I can’t sleep because it’s too much, at the same time, too much to absorb, too much to get used to,” Mohmand said.

Volunteers with the International Service Center say help is needed. “And basically we are asking for people to help us resettle large families,” Phuong Truong said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Group members say they need to help refugees with transportation, housing, food, and clothing. “In their escape, they could not bring anything just the bare necessity and some documents that protect them so that they have nothing,” Truong said.

Leaders with the International Service Center say every volunteer who’s willing to step in will make a major impact. “It is very important because the more people are involved, the more stuff we can organize them better and deliver them to the new refugees coming here,” Mohmand said.