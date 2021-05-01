Vote Fest 21 encourages Harrisburg residents to register to vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania’s primary is just days away.

On Saturday, a community event called Vote Fest 21 was held at Italian Lake in Harrisburg.

It featured live music, games and speakers, all to encourage people to register to vote and make their voices heard.

Primary election day is May 18 and people in the City of Harrisburg have a lot of decisions to make.

“Our local elections are so imperative and we’ve got to get people more engaged in understanding how important it is to put the people who will represent you in office,” said Michelle Mardenborough, executive director of one vote counts.

Mardenborough is spending her time registering voters.

“This is your city. This is your community, and you cannot complain if you don’t vote,” Mardenborough said.

Some speakers not only encouraged people to vote, but run for office.

“I’m a big fan, a big proponent of our residents not looking at the electoral process as only a consumer. You can be a player in the game,” said Pennsyvlania Board of Pardons Secretary Brandon Flood.

Flood says in many ways, this election is more crucial than statewide and federal elections.

“These elections here, council, school board, Mayor, directly impact them and these are people they can see, touch, feel and speak to and more importantly hold accountable,” Flood said.

This time around, it’s not just candidates on the ballot.

“We have four very important referendums on the ballot that we need people, everybody, no matter what your party is, will have an opportunity to vote on that,” Mardenborough said.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 3.