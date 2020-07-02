Vote on citizens law enforcement advisory committee postponed

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City council has postponed a vote on creating a “citizens law enforcement advisory committee.”

Its goal would be to improve transparency and the relationship between police and residents and to make recommendations to the police department.

Council says it wants to first hold at least two public forums to get community input. Now, the goal is to vote after August 25.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss