Vote on citizens law enforcement advisory committee postponed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City council has postponed a vote on creating a “citizens law enforcement advisory committee.”
Its goal would be to improve transparency and the relationship between police and residents and to make recommendations to the police department.
Council says it wants to first hold at least two public forums to get community input. Now, the goal is to vote after August 25.
