Walk with a Doc event struts through Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration hosted its latest Walk with a Doc event in Harrisburg.

The State’s Acting Physician General and Head of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources walked with medical professionals to help promote wellness in nature.

“We want to encourage physical activity because it’s important for not only our physical health, but also our mental health, our emotional health, and social as well,” Acting Physician General, Dr. Denise Johnson said. “It’s really a nationwide effort to provide opportunities to walk with a physician and have a conversation while enjoying physical activity.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The next Walk with a Doc event in the Midstate starts at Heckton Church at Fort Hunter on Saturday, September 18 at 9 a.m.