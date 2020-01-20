Walnut Street Bridge collapsed 24 years ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of the most memorable natural disasters in recent local history occurred 24 years ago today.

On January 20, 1996, part of the Walnut Street Bridge in Harrisburg collapsed.

Following the blizzard of ’96, rising temperatures and heavy rain caused ice jams on the Susquehanna River. As large chunks of ice piled up behind the bridge’s western span, two sections collapsed and were carried downstream before crashing into the Market Street Bridge.

The missing spans were never replaced.