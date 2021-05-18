Wanda Williams wins Harrisburg Democratic Mayoral nomination

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is going to have a new mayor.

City Council President Wanda Williams defeated incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse along with three other candidates to claims the Democratic nomination for the Harrisburg Mayoral race.

With a total of 5,989 votes, here’s how the race went down:

Wanda Williams: 1734 (28.95%)

Eric Papenfuse: 1673 (27.93%)

Dave Schankweiler: 1284 (21.44%)

Otto Banks: 1207 (20.15%)

Kevyn Knox: 66 (1.10%)

Write In Candidates: 25 (0.42%)

Williams who was on the City Council for 16 years will most likely face the lone Republican candidate Timothy Rowbottom pending write-in votes.