Wanda Williams wins Harrisburg Democratic Mayoral nomination

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is going to have a new mayor.
City Council President Wanda Williams defeated incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse along with three other candidates to claims the Democratic nomination for the Harrisburg Mayoral race.
With a total of 5,989 votes, here’s how the race went down:
- Wanda Williams: 1734 (28.95%)
- Eric Papenfuse: 1673 (27.93%)
- Dave Schankweiler: 1284 (21.44%)
- Otto Banks: 1207 (20.15%)
- Kevyn Knox: 66 (1.10%)
- Write In Candidates: 25 (0.42%)
Williams who was on the City Council for 16 years will most likely face the lone Republican candidate Timothy Rowbottom pending write-in votes.