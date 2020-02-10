Wanted man charged with assaulting a child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of assaulting a young child.

Marcel L. Scott, 33, of Harrisburg, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault of a child less than 6 and endangering the welfare of children for incidents that occurred between November 2019 and February 2020, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts should call Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 800-262-3080.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for a tip that leads to his arrest.