Washington Township set to vote on conditions for new state police barracks

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police plans to replace its Lykens barracks in northern Dauphin County.

The current barracks is only 15 years old, but state police say there’s a need to upgrade for technology and security reasons.

Many in the area have concerns about its location, however.

The new barracks is proposed to be built directly in front of a shopping plaza and nearby a development.

According to PSP, it would better protect troopers from ambush attacks and the building would also have more space.

One big issue is a new shooting range. State police plan to build an outdoor range, but many in the community worry about dealing with the noise.

PSP says the cost of an outdoor range is around $500,000 and the amount would double for an indoor facility.

We’re told township supervisors did visit a state police outdoor range in Chambersburg last week to see how that community is dealing with noise and other concerns.

The new barracks will be built either way, but the board has the right to set conditions.

They’re scheduled to vote on the proposal Tuesday at the Washington Township municipal building at 7 p.m.