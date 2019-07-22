Water company to replace main along Route 322 in Derry Township

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Construction will soon take over a 1.4-mile stretch of Route 322 in Derry Township.

Pennsylvania American Water will replace a section of a water main that dates back to the 1950s.

The company says the goal of the $2.2 million project is to provide clean and reliable drinking water for 20,000 people in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. Replacing the dated pipes will also enhance fire protection through fire hydrants.

“We just want to make sure that, would there ever be a need to use any fire hydrants, that we have an adequate flow to provide in case of an emergency,” senior manager of operations Jon Prawdzik said.

Construction on the stretch of road means traffic will be impacted. There will be lane restrictions from Lucy Avenue and Bullfrog Valley Road to Hockersville Drive and Fishburn Road.

“During the busier times of the day, after work, rush hour, we will encourage drivers to use alternate routes,” Prawdzik said.

Cathy Bilger has the right idea. She lives off of Route 322 in Derry Township and knows how much the road can get backed up on any given day.

“I don’t go out whenever it is rush hour because with the medical center traffic and stuff, it’s just unreal, so I try to avoid it,” Bilger said.

Pennsylvania American Water is trying to make the process painless. Crews will be on sight Sunday through Thursday beginning July 29, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In addition to road delays, residents and business owners may experience water issues like discolored water or lower than normal water pressure.

Construction is slated to wrap up in the fall.

If you experience issues or want more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.