Water line upgrade underway in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania American Water announced the start

of construction to replace aging cement water main dating back to the 1980s and install a new section of water main in Derry Township.

This week crews will begin to install nearly 1,275 feet of new eight-inch ductile iron water main on Jill Drive between Waltonville Road and Bradley Avenue. Pennsylvania American Water says 1,360 feet of new twelve-inch ductile iron pipe will be installed along Old West Chocolate Avenue from Jill Drive to the Hersheypark Camping Resort.

They say final paving restoration is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020, weather permitting.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to

approximately 2.4 million people.

The cost of this project is approximately $540,000 and will improve water service reliability and quality for area residents.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone.

Pennsylvania American Water says during construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water, or lower than normal water pressure.

Visit amwater.com or call 1-800-565-7292 for any questions.

