WB Route 22 Ramp from Harrisburg to I-81 South to be closed for repairs through November

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that starting next week, the westbound Route 22 ramp from Cameron Street in Harrisburg to Interstate 81 south in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, will be closed for bridge repairs.

The contractor will begin work on Monday, April 27, and is expected to close the ramp at

approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29. The closure is expected to be in effect until late

November.

A detour will be in place during the closure using I-81 north to Exit 72 (Linglestown/Paxtonia)

and I-81 south.

The contractor will replace bridge expansion dams, repair the concrete bridge deck and

substructure, waterproof the bridge deck, paint the steel components of the bridge

superstructure, and replace the interchange highway lighting system.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the

commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work

that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway

restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life-sustaining goods and services.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for roadway construction operations, to obey work zone

signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as

well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information projects.penndot.gov.