‘We TuTu for You’ virtual event for breast cancer being held Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Participants from across the country will be joining the Feel Your Boobies “We TuTu for You” virtual event this Saturday, April 25.

In light of the COVID19 virus, the Foundation’s annual 2K Walk/5K Run in-person event will be taking place as a virtual event. Breast Cancer survivors, especially those in treatment, are at a greater risk of contracting COVID19 because of having compromised immune systems. By going virtual, participants will enjoy safely walking/running in their neighborhoods or inside of their home.

This annual event is one of the Feel Your Boobies Foundation’s major fundraisers, each year raising over $20,000 to make the foundation’s work possible.

This year’s virtual event, sponsored in part by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, has registrants from 49 states across the country. All registrants will receive a pink tutu by mail so they can wear them on event day in support of those currently in treatment and survivors.

Participants are encouraged to post pictures and videos to Facebook or Instagram on April 25 between 10 a.m. and noon using the event hashtag #wetutu4you and tagging those they are honoring by participating in the event.

Pictures and videos can also be emailed to susan@feelyourboobies.com to be shared with Feel Your Boobies followers.

For more information including how to sign up and donate to support the event visit feelyourboobies.com/virtualtutu2020.

