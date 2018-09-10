Weather-weary governments, businesses prepare for more rain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Swatara Township has had its share of problems from rain and flooding this summer.

The township has had to make a lot of repairs on roadways and sinkholes. Now, with Hurricane Florence in the forecast, it's preparing for even more rain.

Todd Webb, the township's highway superintendent, said his department is close to going over the amount budgeted for repairs.

"If we are going to get a significant amount of rain, we have to be prepared on how we are going to deal with that and manage that," Webb said.

The township closed Schiavoni and McNaughton parks on Monday due to the rising Swatara Creek.

The seemingly unending wet weather has also been bad for some businesses.

Riverside Marina on City Island in Harrisburg typically closes in mid or late October. It was shut down for the season on Monday.

"It will take the river a week to 10 days to go back down to a level where we can work, and it takes five days to put the marina back together again," John Burkholder said. "For a week or 10 days at most, it's not worth it."