Weis Markets extends operating hours, other services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced it has extended its operating hours and Weis 2 Go Online Pickup or Delivery availability, reopened its service delis with safety measures, and resumed all Weis Markets Pharmacy immunization programs.

Weis Markets store hours have been extended one hour in the evening and are now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Weis says the designated shopping time for seniors and those with compromised immune systems remains on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., the same day a 10% senior discount is offered.

Weis 2 Go Online Pickup or Delivery availability has also been extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Services delis are also reopened, with social distancing markers and signage indicating separate order and pick up areas at the counter.

Weis Markets pharmacies have resumed their immunization program with additional safety precautions. Pharmacist immunizers will continue to administer immunizations in a private area. Both customers and pharmacists will wear masks; pharmacists already wear rubber gloves per medical requirements.

Weis pharmacies offer immunizations for pneumonia, shingles, meningitis, tetanus/diphtheria/whopping cough, flu and Hepatitis A and B.

These changes are part of the company’s continuing efforts to upgrade and refine existing COVID-19 protection measures to ensure customer and associate safety, increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact.

