Weis Markets installing sneeze guards on all registers and service desks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Weis Markets announced it is installing protection panels, or sneeze guards, on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters as the company continues to expand measures to protect customers and associates from COVID-19.
It has started installation of the 36 in. by 24 in. sneeze guard panels, with plans for them to be in all the company’s stores within seven days.
The company has also ordered large quantities of plastic face shields, reusable face masks, disposable surgical masks and latex gloves for its associates.
“During these challenging times, we are working hard to ensure the safety of our associates and customers. Over the past week, we’ve taken additional steps to provide a safe work and shopping environment,” said Weis Markets Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis. “In the coming weeks, we will continue to implement additional preventative measures for the benefit of the public. We are preparing for this possibility and will be ready.”
“We are immensely grateful to our associates who are starting their days early and finishing late,” said Mr. Weis. “They have risen to the occasion to serve our customers during the most demanding of times. We are extremely proud of them.”
This measure expands on the company’s COVID-19 protection measures to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact, which include:
- Cleaning and sanitizing stores on an hourly basis and after stores close and before they open
- Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high contact areas such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets
- Social distancing markers
- Hand sanitizer stations
- Regularly sanitizing carts and baskets
- Temporarily adjusting store hours to allow for restocking and sanitization
- Temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items, or pre-wrapping them
- Temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to order, instead offering pre-sliced options
- Temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars
- Temporarily closing in-store café seating areas
- Temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags