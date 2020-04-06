Weis Markets installing sneeze guards on all registers and service desks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Weis Markets announced it is installing protection panels, or sneeze guards, on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters as the company continues to expand measures to protect customers and associates from COVID-19.

It has started installation of the 36 in. by 24 in. sneeze guard panels, with plans for them to be in all the company’s stores within seven days.

The company has also ordered large quantities of plastic face shields, reusable face masks, disposable surgical masks and latex gloves for its associates.

“During these challenging times, we are working hard to ensure the safety of our associates and customers. Over the past week, we’ve taken additional steps to provide a safe work and shopping environment,” said Weis Markets Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis. “In the coming weeks, we will continue to implement additional preventative measures for the benefit of the public. We are preparing for this possibility and will be ready.”

“We are immensely grateful to our associates who are starting their days early and finishing late,” said Mr. Weis. “They have risen to the occasion to serve our customers during the most demanding of times. We are extremely proud of them.”

This measure expands on the company’s COVID-19 protection measures to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact, which include: