Weis Markets update on store safety policies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Weis Markets announced that it has made adjustments to its COVID-19 safety policies and procedures in its Pennsylvania stores.

Per a mandate issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, effective 7 a.m,, Monday, April 20, all customers shopping Weis Markets stores are required to wear some form of face covering including disposable and reusable face masks. Per Pennsylvania law, food retailers cannot serve customers without some form of face covering.

Most Weis locations offer Weis 2 Go Online Ordering with Curbside Pickup or Delivery for customers without face covering, in compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s April 15 mandate.

As of Monday, April 20, stores will limit the number of customers at any one time to 50 percent of their maximum capacity. This limit may vary by location. Weis associates will be at the entrance of our stores to monitor and manage this process.

As of Tuesday, April 21, Weis has designated 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays for high-risk and senior customers to shop. This coincides with the company’s existing senior discount day for customers 60 years and older. This discount extends to more than 6,000 Weis brand products.

Every other checkout lane is to be unmanned. Stores will also maintain designated social distancing areas for customers to wait in line to pay for their groceries.

The company distributed disposable surgical masks, reusable masks and plastic face shields to employees in its stores, distribution center and processing plants. All Weis associates are required to wear some form of face-covering when they are working.

Previously, the company reduced store hours to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This one-hour reduction in the evening will give store teams additional time to restock the shelves and clean and sanitize stores. Pharmacy hours are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company completed the installation of sneeze guards in all its stores, including checkout lanes, pharmacy, and café registers and courtesy counters, announced last week.

These measures were implemented as part of a natural evolution of the company’s existing COVID-19 protection measures to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact.