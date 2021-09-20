Wellness grants go towards helping Dauphin County firefighters stay healthy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some fire companies in the Midstate are using grant money to help save their own lives.

PEMA is providing assistance to four Dauphin County volunteer fire departments Lower Paxton Township, Susquehanna Township, Harrisburg, and Swatara Township. More than $380,000 will go towards providing cancer screenings, behavioral health, and physical exams. Firefighters say it’s important to those who want to protect and serve their communities to remain healthy.

“This allows for full blood panel screenings to check for any potential signs of cancer and they get chest x-rays to make sure there is nothing going on which is common among firefighters. They are also provided EKGs,” Swatara Fire Rescue Chief Michael Ibberson said.

The fire stations will also be able to use the money to buy fitness equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, weight vests, and free weights.