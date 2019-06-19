WellSpan Philhaven to close in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – WellSpan Philhaven plans to close its Harrisburg location in October.

WellSpan says it has a tentative agreement with another local provider to acquire the Herr Street building and three of its four programs.

WellSpan Philhaven is working to more closely align its services with the rest of the WellSpan system and focusing its behavioral health care services in Adams, Northern Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

“As soon as Philhaven closes, he’s losing 35 hours of therapy a week, ABA applied behavior analysis, and one-on-one supportive school. So, he can’t go to school. I mean, this is a major blow to families,” said Kristi Spangler, the mother of a WellSpan Philhaven patient.

WellSpan is planning to connect patients to other providers. Jennifer Wegman, the mother of a 4-year-old diagnosed with autism, knows just how frustrating it can be to find treatment.

“It was extremely frustrating because there was no such thing as a wait-list,” said Wegman. “Every time I would call, they would say call back, we don’t have anything, call back in a month, call back in a month.”

Dr. Cheryl Tierney-Aves, of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, attributes that to the lack of qualified behavioral analysts in the state.

“We don’t have a license for behavior analysts and many companies are not able to contract with insurance companies without a license, which makes it very difficult to recruit providers and keep providers that get their education in Pennsylvania,” Tierney-Aves said.

Rep. Thomas Mehaffie is working on legislation to create professional licensure for behavior analysts and have their occupation recognized as an independent profession in Pennsylvania.