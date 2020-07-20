Wesley Union AME Zion Church distributed supply, activity kits to those in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg church is reaching out to community members during

the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wesley Union AME Zion Church in Uptown Harrisburg hosted a grab and go event.

Volunteers handed out supplies to senior citizens, including gloves, sanitizer, masks, and other items to help keep them safe.

Activity kits full of games and other items were also distributed so families can stay active and engaged during the pandemic.

Wesley Union AME is also providing financial assistance to families in need.

