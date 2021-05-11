What Harrisburg Senators fans can expect this season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you think classic summer nights, you think of baseball and hot dogs. Harrisburg didn’t get that last year, so this is a really exciting day.

Tuesday is the Harrisburg Senators home opener. The season started with away games last week, but the team says it’s thrilled to have fans back at FNB Field.

The team says it’s looking forward to giving the community back some normalcy.

For May, there is going to be what’s called pod seating: two, three, four and six person pods for groups that come together, spaced out with six feet of empty seats. It’s a way to give fans their own little bubbles.

Overall capacity will be just over 1,800 this month.

Since certain restrictions get lifted by the state at the end of May, things will look different for the rest of the season.

Senators President Kevin Kulp says some parts of the ballpark will have seats in a socially distant environment. Others won’t.

The team is still finalizing details, but wants to give fans options for them to feel comfortable and safe.

For the entire season, you’ll need a face covering when coming into the ballpark and while up and about.

There will still be entertainment, games and giveaways, though they won’t be on the field. They’ll be in other parts of the stadium.

“That’s a fantastic opportunity for us and one we take very seriously,” said Kulp. “It’s going to be a very special day. Very emotional for us. This is what we do. We didn’t get it for a year. We’ll never take for granted the grind of a season again. It’s very special to do what we do.”

Kulp says this is a critical year for players, who lost a year of develpoment.

This return is also important to the many Harrisburg-area businesses who depend on Senators fans for foot traffic.

The sun coming up over FNB Field this morning. @HbgSenators fans can expect the usual fun this season – entertainment, giveaways & games. Things will just be spread out in other parts of the stadium instead of all on the field pic.twitter.com/0Cq2JcDTxF — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) May 11, 2021

The York Revolution’s home opener is May 28.

The team will have similar safety measures to start.

The Lancaster Barnstormers’ home opener is June 4 against York with full capacity seating.

Masks are required, with socially distanced seats available in a few sections.