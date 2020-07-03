What to expect in Harrisburg this Fourth of July Weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For three hours on Friday, people can set off fireworks at certain locations in the city of Harrisburg. It’s a way for people to enjoy the Fourth of July Weekend, without creating larger issues for the Capital City.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, people can set off fireworks in Sunshine Park, the playground at 7th and Radnor, Reservoir Park, and the 14th Street open space park.

Any firework still must be set off at least 150 feet from an occupied building.

City officials say if you see people not following the rules, you’re supposed to call 311, not 911.

The initiative comes as cities across the country face issues with people setting off fireworks where it’s unsafe to do so.

Harrisburg still is having a Fourth of July celebration Saturday, but it will be at City Island instead of Riverfront Park to allow for more space for social distancing.

You need to bring your own seats.

The fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.

It’ll also be streamed on Facebook for people who feel safer watching from home.

Sixteen food trucks will be selling food starting at noon. They’ll be 30 feet apart so customers can spread out while waiting in line.

The city will offer online performances from local bands.

Harrisburg’s Mayor has been hosting Facebook lives each Friday at noon during the coronavirus pandemic. On July 3, he will address what else the city is doing to keep prople safe during Saturday’s event.

Top Stories: