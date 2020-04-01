What you need to know if your county is under a ‘stay-at-home’ order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Almost all of the Midstate is under a stay-at-home order, as of Tuesday.

Lebanon and Franklin counties were the latest to be added to Gov. Wolf’s growing list, while Juniata, Mifflin and Perry are the only holdouts.

“33 counties are now under a stay-at-home order,” state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

That total is one county shy from half of the state being ordered to stay home, but even though you need to stay in your house, it’s not a house arrest.

“Residents in these counties may leave their house for tasks to only maintain the health of themselves and their families,” Levine said.

This means going to the grocery store or pharmacy, exercising, caring for the sick, and other activites are okay, and as of right now, no one will be looking over your shoulder.

“State police still needs probable cause for a traffic violation to pull somebody over,” said Trooper Brent Miller, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer.

Gov. Wolf has not yet asked state police to enforce the order with fines or jail times — just education.

“They do not need any paperwork regarding travel. There are no restrictions in place,” Miller said.

Even though you still can go out, doesn’t always mean you should.

“If your county is under a stay at home order, do us, do your residents, do your state a favor and please, stay home,” Miller said.

If you ever wanted to help police do their job, now is your chance. Stay home, because they cannot.

“There are still crimes occurring. People are still crashing on the interstates. So, it’s still business as usual for troopers,” Miller said.

Part of that business for troopers means no non-life-sustaining businesses for anyone else.

They’ve issued 107 warnings to businesses who haven’t complied with Gov. Wolf’s orders to shut down. State police aren’t issuing any fines, just information, which has become it’s own kind of currency in the U.S.

“Don’t rely on rumor mills or your friends or neighbors. Go to trusted government websites,” Miller said.