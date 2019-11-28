What to consider before getting a pet this holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday began a busy season for animal shelters as families look for pets to bring home for the holidays. Volunteers spent all day making sure animals enjoyed their Thanksgiving too.

“Dogs deserve a holiday too, right?” Karen Spidle asked, who has been volunteering at the Humane Society of Harrisburg for 10 years.

They do, so Spidle made something special for all of the pups at the Humane Society of Harrisburg.

“I make kongs for all the dogs,” said Spidle.

It’s not just chicken inside.

“Gravy, carrots, and peas in their kong mix,” said Spidle. “That’s their little holiday meal.”

Now is when many families are on the hunt for a pet. Following the holidays though, is often the busiest time of year for shelters, because so many people return animals.

Spidle says before you welcome someone new into your family, do your research on breeds and plan for the long-term.

“It is a lifetime commitment,” Spidle said. “Once they’re an adult and they’re old, you don’t get rid of them.”

Another important reminder: the PSPCA and Humane Society both agree it isn’t safe to buy pets online because you don’t know enough about where they come from and it continues the cycles of puppy mills and abuse.

Six to eight million pets end up in shelters each year.

“December 7th is our holiday open house,” Spidle said. “All dogs are $20 and all cats and critters are $10.”

Spidle asks people to consider adopting because you never know if your pet might be the one rescuing you.

“They’re wonderful dogs and I think they’re all grateful,” Spidle said.

The Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter and Adams County SPCA are both holding “Christmas with the Puppies” events.

There you can meet pets for adoption and learn how you can help animals in your community.