What’s causing the mail delays at the Harrisburg Post Office?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mail trucks sit in line for hours waiting to be unloaded. Customers are missing packages. Mail is being delivered well into the evening, and people are getting frustrated.

The Harrisburg Post Office is one of only five “Sectional Center Facilities” in the entire state of Pennsylvania. This means this particular Post Office is the hub for mail coming in and out of the entire country.

Some truck drivers, like Cheryl Daumer, say they aren’t worried about the delays right now. “Yes. It’ll be fine,” she said about the delays. Normally she says she would only have to wait 10 to 15 minutes for her truck to be unloaded when she arrived. Now, she’s having to wait hours in line.

Other drivers who wanted to speak anonymously weren’t as optimistic as Daumer. They say that eliminating overtime pay for the people who could unload the trucks and move things along, the Post Office is probably spending even more money paying contracted drivers to sit in line.

The Post Office didn’t respond directly to our concerns, but they did say they would take “extraordinary measures” to deliver election mail, including making special deliveries and running ballots all day to election offices on election day as soon as they arrive at Post Offices.