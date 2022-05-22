(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Harrisburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Altoona, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 87

– Migration from Altoona to Harrisburg: 138 (#6 most common destination from Altoona)

– Net migration: 51 to Harrisburg

#49. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 87

– Migration from Sacramento to Harrisburg: 2 (#254 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 85 to Sacramento

#48. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 88

– Migration from Houston to Harrisburg: 118 (#161 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 30 to Harrisburg

#47. Reno, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 88

– Migration from Reno to Harrisburg: 0

– Net migration: 88 to Reno

#46. Ocala, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 99

– Migration from Ocala to Harrisburg: 0

– Net migration: 99 to Ocala

#45. Gainesville, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 103

– Migration from Gainesville to Harrisburg: 0

– Net migration: 103 to Gainesville

#44. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 106

– Migration from St. Louis to Harrisburg: 26 (#217 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 80 to St. Louis

#43. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 112

– Migration from Dallas to Harrisburg: 148 (#153 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 36 to Harrisburg

#42. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 115

– Migration from Killeen to Harrisburg: 0

– Net migration: 115 to Killeen

#41. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 123

– Migration from Utica to Harrisburg: 213 (#6 most common destination from Utica)

– Net migration: 90 to Harrisburg

#40. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Valdosta in 2015-2019: 125

– Migration from Valdosta to Harrisburg: 0

– Net migration: 125 to Valdosta

#39. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 125

– Migration from Phoenix to Harrisburg: 35 (#269 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 90 to Phoenix

#38. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 127

– Migration from Detroit to Harrisburg: 148 (#94 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 21 to Harrisburg

#37. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

– Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 133

– Migration from Salisbury to Harrisburg: 104 (#20 most common destination from Salisbury)

– Net migration: 29 to Salisbury

#36. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 138

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Harrisburg: 25 (#189 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 113 to Colorado Springs

#35. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 148

– Migration from Buffalo to Harrisburg: 89 (#64 most common destination from Buffalo)

– Net migration: 59 to Buffalo

#34. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 153

– Migration from Los Angeles to Harrisburg: 190 (#156 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 37 to Harrisburg

#33. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 157

– Migration from Corpus Christi to Harrisburg: 0

– Net migration: 157 to Corpus Christi

#32. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 159

– Migration from Denver to Harrisburg: 234 (#79 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 75 to Harrisburg

#31. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 160

– Migration from Boston to Harrisburg: 240 (#83 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 80 to Harrisburg

#30. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 170

– Migration from Hartford to Harrisburg: 39 (#110 most common destination from Hartford)

– Net migration: 131 to Hartford

#29. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 178

– Migration from North Port to Harrisburg: 269 (#22 most common destination from North Port)

– Net migration: 91 to Harrisburg

#28. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 182

– Migration from Miami to Harrisburg: 42 (#217 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 140 to Miami

#27. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Gettysburg in 2015-2019: 186

– Migration from Gettysburg to Harrisburg: 551 (#3 most common destination from Gettysburg)

– Net migration: 365 to Harrisburg

#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 190

– Migration from Atlanta to Harrisburg: 229 (#130 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 39 to Harrisburg

#25. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 190

– Migration from Bloomsburg to Harrisburg: 293 (#4 most common destination from Bloomsburg)

– Net migration: 103 to Harrisburg

#24. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 202

– Migration from Myrtle Beach to Harrisburg: 6 (#151 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

– Net migration: 196 to Myrtle Beach

#23. Rochester, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 208

– Migration from Rochester to Harrisburg: 49 (#94 most common destination from Rochester)

– Net migration: 159 to Rochester

#22. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 209

– Migration from Tampa to Harrisburg: 506 (#50 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 297 to Harrisburg

#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 212

– Migration from Riverside to Harrisburg: 64 (#168 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 148 to Riverside

#20. Williamsport, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 218

– Migration from Williamsport to Harrisburg: 220 (#4 most common destination from Williamsport)

– Net migration: 2 to Harrisburg

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 241

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Harrisburg: 163 (#92 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 78 to Virginia Beach

#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 253

– Migration from San Diego to Harrisburg: 341 (#80 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 88 to Harrisburg

#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 267

– Migration from Charlotte to Harrisburg: 0

– Net migration: 267 to Charlotte

#16. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 287

– Migration from Orlando to Harrisburg: 347 (#51 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 60 to Harrisburg

#15. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

– Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 293

– Migration from Allentown to Harrisburg: 429 (#9 most common destination from Allentown)

– Net migration: 136 to Harrisburg

#14. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 320

– Migration from Jacksonville to Harrisburg: 130 (#88 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 190 to Jacksonville

#13. Erie, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 357

– Migration from Erie to Harrisburg: 133 (#24 most common destination from Erie)

– Net migration: 224 to Erie

#12. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 362

– Migration from Baltimore to Harrisburg: 818 (#27 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 456 to Harrisburg

#11. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 403

– Migration from Scranton to Harrisburg: 560 (#6 most common destination from Scranton)

– Net migration: 157 to Harrisburg

#10. Reading, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 425

– Migration from Reading to Harrisburg: 1,358 (#3 most common destination from Reading)

– Net migration: 933 to Harrisburg

#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 516

– Migration from New York to Harrisburg: 1,515 (#68 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 999 to Harrisburg

#8. State College, PA Metro Area

– Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 522

– Migration from State College to Harrisburg: 545 (#3 most common destination from State College)

– Net migration: 23 to Harrisburg

#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 849

– Migration from Washington to Harrisburg: 932 (#58 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 83 to Harrisburg

#6. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 1,242

– Migration from Lebanon to Harrisburg: 1,592 (#1 most common destination from Lebanon)

– Net migration: 350 to Harrisburg

#5. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Chambersburg in 2015-2019: 1,292

– Migration from Chambersburg to Harrisburg: 1,546 (#1 most common destination from Chambersburg)

– Net migration: 254 to Harrisburg

#4. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 1,350

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg: 953 (#15 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 397 to Pittsburgh

#3. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 1,433

– Migration from Lancaster to Harrisburg: 1,759 (#2 most common destination from Lancaster)

– Net migration: 326 to Harrisburg

#2. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

– Migration to York in 2015-2019: 2,526

– Migration from York to Harrisburg: 2,598 (#1 most common destination from York)

– Net migration: 72 to Harrisburg

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 2,794

– Migration from Philadelphia to Harrisburg: 4,836 (#4 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 2,042 to Harrisburg

