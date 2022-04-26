HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new place in Harrisburg to grab a hot dog on the go. The Original Hot Dog Factory opened earlier in April on Market Street near Harrisburg University.

The business offers more than 25 different hot dog creations. The franchise is based in Atlanta, but the owners of this location are from Harrisburg.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“The Spot’s gone, and I know how vital it was in this community, so I’m like, ‘Let’s bring the hot dogs back.’ But we brought our hot dogs back with a twist because you can get a Chicago dog, which will have tomatoes and the Chicago sweet relish,” The Original Hot Dog Factory Co-owner Hoson Greene said.

Greene plans to open a second location soon in Cumberland County.