Whitaker Center open for in-person summer camp: new safety protocols in place

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We’ve been highlighting the blue ribbon entries in the inaugural Virtual Science Fair hosted by abc27 and the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts.

Now your child can get in on the fun!

The Whitaker Center is closed to the public but it’s open for in-person camps this summer.

Safety protocols are in place, including increased cleaning, temperature checks, frequent hand-washing, and masks for everyone.

The Center says children are required to bring a mask with them every day to camp. Depending on the activities throughout the day, if proper social distancing is being practiced, campers will be allowed to remove their mask at that time.

The Whitaker Center says campers should come to camp each day with their lunch in a brown paper bag (no reusable luck boxes permitted) and at least 2 disposable water bottles. Campers will not be allowed to bring personal items, backpacks, etc. with them into the Center. Also, the water fountains will not be accessible so children should bring enough water for their day in disposable plastic

bottles.

If your camper is partaking in Musical Theatre Camp, there will not be a live performance on the final day. The performance will be recorded and sent to parents to watch online, according to the Whitaker Center.

Whitaker Center has designated two staff people to be responsible for responding to COVID-19

concerns. Jessica Rice, the Director of Education, and Brian Ariano, a certified EMT, will be onsite at all times to handle these issues. Jessica Rice can be reached at 717-724-3865 or jrice@whitakercenter.org and Brian Arian can be reached at 717-724-3851 or bariano@whitakercenter.org.

Camps run from a half-day to five weeks.

For more information on the health and safety plan at camps click here.