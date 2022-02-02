Winter coat drive held to help local Afghan refugees

Volunteers helping to unload the first delivery of winter clothing. Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local religious groups and community members from Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia collected more than 4,800 winter clothing items to help Afghan refugees throughout the Harrisburg area.

The Regional Interfaith Winter Coat Drive was started to encourage local residents to donate gently used or new winter clothing to give to those Afghan refugees who are seeking asylum in the United States. The drive lasted 21 days and resulted in generous donations.

“We collected an amazing amount of winter clothing to help the refugees in need and to welcome them to our country,” Executive Director Kathy Powderly of Hagerstown Area Religious Council (HARC) said. “Extraordinary things happen when God’s people work together; this is the power of God’s work in our world.”

The project was hosted in partnership with Catholic Charities of Harrisburg, HARC, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint which is located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The collaboration demonstrated that people from all different faiths can come together and work towards a common goal.

“Caring for the poor and needy is one of the foundational beliefs of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Jason Call, Chambersburg Stake President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. “We are so grateful for the items donated and the countless hours of selfless service given by members of the community to relieve the suffering of our Afghan brothers and sisters.”