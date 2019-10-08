Wish granted for local boy with muscular dystrophy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A very special wish came true Monday for Nikunj Bhujel, who has muscular dystrophy.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Orrstown Bank in Harrisburg partnered together to send Nikunj to Disney World.

Dozens of people arrived to surprise Nikunj with the big announcement, including Spider-Man, his favorite superhero. When he and his parents found out the big news, they were overjoyed.

“Feeling so happy, and blessed to be here, and thanks to all,” said Nirmala Bhujel, Nikunj’s mom.

The family plans to take their trip next week.