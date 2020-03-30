WITF and the Harrisburg School District partnering to bring free over-the-air education to students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – WITF and the Harrisburg School District announced that they are partnering together to bring free, over-the-air curriculum to students and families who have been tasked with learning at home due to the coronavirus.

WITF will broadcast programming linked to curriculum over both of its channels, WITF and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7. Its educational services department has worked with the Office of Academic Affairs to assess which currently scheduled programs align with the standards and curriculum of the Harrisburg School District.

“We truly appreciate the partnership and support from WITF. Based on recent survey data, over 95% of our students and families have access to “Over-the-Air” educational offerings,” Chris Celmer, Acting Superintendent of Harrisburg School District explained. “Equitable access is critical to a good faith effort to offer a continuity of education using alternative means.”

Beginning today, caregivers and parents will have a schedule they will be able to rely on: they will know what time and channel their children should watch to connect with the education they would otherwise have received in the classroom. Educators are working to build schedules for all students in preschool through twelfth grade.

From shows like Sesame Street for preschoolers to NOVA for high schoolers, WITF TV offers something educational for all age groups.

WITF Director of Education Debbie Riek elaborated on the ongoing initiative, “Working with the Harrisburg School District, WITF will identify any gaps between current programming and curriculum. If school closures are extended, WITF will attempt to find new programming to address the learning goals of all kindergarten through twelfth grade students.”

“Learning is about exposure, reflection, feedback and application. The District wanted to think differently in the way learning can be provided and ensure all Harrisburg SD students had access,” added Dr. Susan Sneath, Chief Academic Officer for Harrisburg School District. “We’ve partnered with WITF experts to bring this concept to reality.”

WITF’s programming schedule that includes target grades and subjects will be available for anyone to use at witf.org/learningathome.

Here’s how to watch WITF Over the air

• WITF broadcasts at channel 33.1 from the broadcasting tower on top of Blue Mountain north of the city of Harrisburg.

• WITFK is available on 33.2. This additional program feed offers PBS Kids programming 24/7 (link to PBS Kids 24/7 Program Schedule or information page).

• WITF also broadcast at channel 33.3 in the city of Chambersburg serving the neighboring communities.

• WITFK is available on 33.4. This additional program feed offers PBS Kids programming 24/7 (link to PBS Kids 24/7 Program Schedule or information page).