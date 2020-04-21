WITF to provide 1,200 Harrisburg families with free, bilingual Curious George books

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District staff and volunteers will distribute 1,200 Learning at Home bags provided by WITF on Tuesday.

Each clear plastic storage bag contains a bilingual edition Curious George Builds a Tree House/Jorge el curioso construye una casa en un árbol, as well as a “Learning at Home” flyer with the WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7 schedule, featured programs, and weekly activity sheet to support academic enrichment and student engagement during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Grab & Go Learning at Home bags can be picked up at Ben Franklin School, Downey School, Foose School, Cougar Academy, Rowland Academy, and John Harris Campus on Tuesday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.