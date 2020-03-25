WITF’s ‘Learning at Home’ brings free resources to families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WITF announced the launch of Learning at Home, a curated collection of free resources for children, teachers, and families.

Caregivers will be able to find out more about educational WITF television programs, as well as links and descriptions to many online resources that include WITF and PBS videos, games and project ideas for learners in preschool through twelfth grade.

“This is a stressful time for all of us and for the children we love. At WITF, we appreciate that this is a challenging time at home,” Debbie Riek, WITF Director of Education commiserated. “Our hope is that Learning at Home will help caregivers navigate this journey and help our children feel secure and engaged. They are welcomed to keep using the resource even after they return to learning at school.”

One of the free resources available is PBS Learning Media, which offers videos, images, games and more for PreK – 12 students.

It was originally designed for teachers but is easy for families to navigate. Users can search by topic or grade level to explore something new.

WITF President & CEO Ron Hetrick shared some history behind the initiative, “WITF was founded in 1964 by a group of educators who foresaw the power of public television to enrich the lives of students. We are proud to be able to bring free educational resources online and over the air to students who are typically in a classroom. Learning at Home is one small part of how WITF fulfills its mission connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning.”

Visit the website witf.org/learningathome to find these free resources for children, teachers, and families.