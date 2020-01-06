Wolf administration announces farm bill grant to fund agriculture education

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday the approval of $500,000 in Ag and Youth Grants to fund 55 projects which looks to improve access to agriculture education in the commonwealth.

The goal of the funding is to help tackle the looming 75,000 workforce deficit the state’s agriculture industry faces in the coming decade.

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, and agribusiness owners,” Wolf said. “This $500,000 is the seed to tomorrow’s bountiful future for Pennsylvania agriculture.”