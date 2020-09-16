Wolf administration calls on legislators to legalize marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman continue to push the legislature to take up the legalization of marijuana in efforts to bolster state funding.

“I urge the legislature to join me in building a foundation now to strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy by legalizing cannabis for adult use,” Wolf said. “This is revenue that can help Pennsylvanians adversely impacted by the criminal justice system access restorative justice programs, it can be earmarked to help our historically disadvantaged small businesses weather the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, and it will give our economy a much-needed boost.”

The governor’s administration says the coronavirus pandemic has caused enormous disruptions to the commonwealth’s economy — and with additional federal aid stagnating in Congress — the governor believes a vital solution lies in adult-use cannabis legalization.

He says it will go a long way in helping the state’s economy recover in the future.

