Wolf Administration expected to make ‘historic announcement’ on skilled nursing facilities across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A “historic announcement about skilled nursing facilities” is expected to come from Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam on Wednesday afternoon.

Beam will be joined by advocacy groups, nursing home direct care workers and residents Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Homeland Center in Harrisburg.

The announcement is expected to come a mere 24 hours after Harrisburg caregivers from the Gardens at Blue Ridge announced their plan strike alongside nursing home workers from more than 20 different homes across the Commonwealth.

Shelly Lawrence, a Certified Nursing Assistant in western PA previously said “Staffing is terrible and wages are too low to bring in the staff our residents need.”

According to the group of strikers, more than 1,500 Pennsylvania nursing home workers will strike against the ‘growing crisis’ in the state’s nursing homes.