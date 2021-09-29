Wolf administration, Pa. organizations raising awareness for suicide prevention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Wolf administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Prevent Suicide PA, and other legislators and advocates gathered today to recognize National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and discuss suicide prevention resources in the state.

Advocates and those who have lost loved ones shared their stories on the steps of the Capitol.

Lee Covell’s son Dylan was a marine. He died by suicide a few years ago.

“Twenty-two veterans die from suicide a day in our country. Why is that what’s going on? Remember, we train them not to feel, and so they aren’t always open and upfront about their mental health issues and what’s going on,” Covell said.

The DHS noted several resources available for anyone in need of assistance. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, the following free resources are available 24/7:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

The Spanish-language National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-888-628-9454

Mental Health Crisis Text Line: text “PA” to 741-741

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

TrevorLifeline for LGBTQ individuals: 866-488-7386

Trans Helpline: 877-565-8860

More information on suicide prevention and education can be found on Prevent Suicide PA’s website, pspahelp.com.

