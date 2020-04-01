Wolf Administration reminds Pennsylvanians to respond to the 2020 Census

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — April 1 is National Census Day and the Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin is reminding all Pennsylvanians to be a good neighbor and respond to the 2020 Census.

“We’re committed to working together to make sure all Pennsylvanians are counted in the Census. said Sec. Davin. “Now more than ever, our representation and billions of dollars of funding for critical resources depend on an accurate count of all Pennsylvanians, no matter who they are or where they live.”

Today marks the 22nd National Census Day, and this year marks the first time in history that responses can be filled out online.

The Census questionnaire is simple and confidential, with questions that include your name, address, sex, race, ethnicity, age, and whether you own or rent your home. The Census Bureau will never ask about your citizenship status, or for sensitive information like your social security number, bank accounts, or payments/donations. The Census Bureau will never reach out to you on behalf of a political party.

Your responses to the Census are protected by law and cannot be shared with, or used by, any other government agencies. Answers cannot be used for law enforcement purposes or to determine eligibility for government benefits or immigration enforcement.

The United States Constitution requires a Census count once every 10 years and counts every person living in the United States once and only once. The results of the 2020 Census will help provide fair representation when determining congressional districts, policy, decision-making, and distribution of billions of dollars in federal funding that impacts the daily lives of Pennsylvanians over the next 10 years.