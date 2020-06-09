Wolf Administration emphasizes coronavirus factor for severe weather preparation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration is reminding the public to take into account coronavirus as a factor when making emergency preparations for severe weather during the summer.

PEMA Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas asks that families check their emergency kits and plans. Kits should be updated to include coronavirus preventive items like masks, hand sanitizer, and medicine.

If you plan to shelter with family or friends, Thomas asks to maintain social distancing protocol.

“The Atlantic hurricane season started just last week and while Pennsylvania doesn’t often take a direct hit like coastal states, we face weather systems that can cause flooding or significant power outages,” Thomas said in a release. “The reality of COVID-19 will change the way people plan for emergencies, and the time to think about those changes is now, not in the middle of an emergency.”