Wolf Administration requests food access support for students during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The departments of Human Services and Education submitted a state plan on Monday to the USDA to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to students who are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), is temporary and is designed to bridge the gap left by schools closing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Schools may be closed for the rest of the year because of COVID-19, but students still need to eat breakfast and lunch,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller in a release. “The Wolf Administration is committed to doing everything in its power to make sure that families have the resources they need during this public health crisis. I am calling on the USDA to approve this plan quickly so we can get this benefit in into the hands of parents who need it.”

If approved, the plan would allow DHS to provide P-EBT to households with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program due to pandemic-related school closures.

P-EBT benefits would be issued through EBT cards issued to qualifying families. A family’s benefit would be determined based on the federal reimbursement rate for the daily rate of free school breakfasts and lunches, or approximately $5.70 per child.

As requested, this benefit would be calculated for the remainder of the school year, leading to an approximate benefit of $365 per child.

“As families adapt to the commonwealth’s school closures and students adjust to learning at home, parents and guardians shouldn’t have to be concerned about accessing nutritious meals for their children,” Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. “The Department of Education is proud to be able to partner with DHS to ensure that our students continue to be served during the pandemic-related closures.”

DHS has determined that approximately 680,000 students who receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch throughout the school year are eligible for P-EBT based on current participation in SNAP or Medicaid.

Students who otherwise qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches will qualify for P-EBT if approved. P-EBT will allow DHS to provide funds to cover the cost of breakfast and lunch for approximately 958,000 Pennsylvania school-aged children.