Wolf administration supplying Pennsylvania airports with naloxone

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration is providing free naloxone to airports across Pennsylvania. Naloxone is the drug that brings people back from an overdose.

State officials announced this at Harrisburg International Airport Thursday morning. The goal is to make sure all communities and large public venues have access to life-saving medication.

It will be stored with airport AED machines and first aid kits, accessible to the public safety teams.

Other airports that will get it to include Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Williamsport, Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, University Park, and Lancaster.