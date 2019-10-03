Wolf administration to announce details in new effort to fight climate change

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wolf administration will announce details about a new effort to fight climate change Thursday.

The administration plans to bring Pennsylvania into a regional consortium that sets a cap on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The changes Pennsylvanian’s make could greatly impact the environment as it is the 3rd leading state in the nation in electric power, the administration says.

Officials say the Commonwealth will join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a group made of up Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In recent months Wolf’s aides tried to get top lawmakers to pass legislation authorizing the move but no one did.

However, Wolf’s administration maintains that it has the authority to move forward.

The administration says they can write regulations for the cap-and-trade program under its existing authority to regulate air pollution.

Through the initiative, the worst polluting power plants would have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to states every year.

Governor Wolf and his administration will release details at the State Capitol at 9 a.m.

