Wolf Administration reissuing mask mandate for K-12 schools, reports say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has reversed course Tuesday, issuing a mask mandate for K-12 schools, according to officials briefed on the matter.

According to reports from the Associated Press, the Department of Health order will take effect Tuesday, Sept. 7, a day after Labor Day, and will require students, teachers and staff to wear masks when inside. The information reportedly coming from two people who were not authorized to release details ahead of an official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The order will not apply to student-athletes while they’re playing, the people said. One of the people said the masking order will apply to private as well as public schools and will also apply to child care facilities

Governor Tom Wolf was scheduled to join a number of officials from the Department of Health, Department of Human Services and Department of Education on Monday, to discuss the current state of the pandemic and the 2021-2022 school year.

Less than a month ago, Governor Wolf had ruled out the possibility for a statewide mask mandate for schools after requiring them last year. But the highly contagious delta variant has changed the administration’s calculus about what is needed to keep students in class.

Pennsylvania’s two statewide teachers unions had urged K-12 schools to require masks in school buildings, citing delta’s threat. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended masks in schools for students, staff and teachers.

The press conference comes a day after the Commonwealth reported more than 9,000 new positive COVID-19 cases over a three-day period.

