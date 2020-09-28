Wolf Administration to launch drug addiction campaign

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith will announce the launch of what they say is an innovative, evidence-based substance use disorder stigma reduction campaign on Monday.

The campaign is ultimately aimed at helping Pennsylvania continue the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The State is the first to enter the strategic plan that will focus on ending public stigma, something the DDAP Secretary says for decades has cast a shadow over people battling substance use disorder and their families, to the point of keeping them from getting the help they deserve.

The campaign will be unveiled at a press conference at 1 P.M. at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. You can watch the conference live right here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss