Wolf Administration to launch drug addiction campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith will announce the launch of what they say is an innovative, evidence-based substance use disorder stigma reduction campaign on Monday.

The campaign is ultimately aimed at helping Pennsylvania continue the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The State is the first to enter the strategic plan that will focus on ending public stigma, something the DDAP Secretary says for decades has cast a shadow over people battling substance use disorder and their families, to the point of keeping them from getting the help they deserve.

The campaign will be unveiled at a press conference at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.