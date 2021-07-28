Wolf Administration to speak on unemployment fraud issue, provide tips for Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police across the commonwealth have been flooded with reports of unemployment fraud, in some cases receiving 14 reports in a single day. But there are ways you can protect yourself.

On Wednesday, members of the Wolf Administration will highlight ways Pennsylvanians can keep their information secure.

“The recent increase in fraud attempts are tied to prior leaks of personal and confidential data, like social security numbers, from sources outside of state government,” Sarah DeSantis, Press Secretary, Department of Labor & Industry Office of Communications said previously.

According to a previous report from abc27 News, here’s what you should do if your information has been used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim:

file a police report where you live

file a claim with the Department of Labor and Industry and provide a copy of the police report

notify your employer

check your credit report

Earlier in the month, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced an extension on its partnership with virtual identity verification vendor ID.me to help with reducing fraudulent unemployment claims.

The department originally teamed up with ID.me in September after several reports of fraud were detected in their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. You can read more about that initiative here.

Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier will be joined by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation Director Major Jeremy Richard, and Department of Banking and Securities Deputy Secretary for Financial Services Tim Arthun

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and online.