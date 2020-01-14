Wolf Administration’s Suicide Prevention Task Force to release preliminary report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Representatives from the Wolf Administration’s Suicide Prevention Task Force will release a preliminary report based on the 10 statewide listening sessions held throughout fall 2019.

In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report identifying suicide as the 10th leading cause of death nationwide and one of three whose prevalence is rising. Since 1999, suicide rates in Pennsylvania have increased by 34%.

Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Major General Anthony Carrelli, and Representative Mike Schlossberg will speak about the task force’s work and experiences during the listening tour.

The Wolf Administration will release the preliminary report Tuesday, January 14 at 12:00 p.m.