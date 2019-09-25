Wolf, Fetterman to release report on recreational marijuana listening tour

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will release a report on Fetterman’s recreational marijuana listening tour.

Back in February, Fetterman launched a listening tour with stops in all 67 counties to find out what people thought of legalizing recreational marijuana.

There was also an online form people could fill out if they could not attend. The website said over 35,000 submissions were received.

While the goal was just to gather information on people’s opinions, many critics believed it was a way for Fetterman to boast about his own personal beliefs.

Fetterman and Wolf both support legalization.

Several Franklin County lawmakers called the tour a sham and did not attend the event held in Chambersburg.

Wolf and Fetterman will hold a press conference about the tour’s report Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the State Capitol.