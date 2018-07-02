Wolf puts tax plans far behind him as he seeks a 2nd term

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

Gone is the governor who had ambitious plans to overhaul Pennsylvania's tax structure and pump billions more into the state treasury to fix deficits and public school funding disparities.



Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat running for a second term, doesn't talk about that anymore.



Wolf has secured roughly half of the education money he set as a goal and suggests he's dealt for good with post-recession deficits he inherited.



Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, rejected nearly every tax increase Wolf sought - although Wolf, to some degree, now takes credit for taxes not increasing. He told reporters last month that sales and income tax rates are the same as when he took office.



House Republican Whip Brian Cutler says it certainly wasn't because Wolf didn't try to raise taxes.

