Wolf reopens gun shops, orders more residents to stay home

Harrisburg

by: The Associated Press, Marc Levy, Mark Scolforo, Michael Rubinkam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is quietly allowing gun shops to reopen on a limited basis during the coronavirus pandemic after several justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court urged him to do so.

The governor’s office says firearms dealers may now sell their wares by individual appointment during limited hours as long as they comply with social distancing guidelines and take other measures to protect employees and customers from the coronavirus.

Wolf on Tuesday also ordered residents of another county, Erie, to stay home, in another sign of the virus’s rapid spread across Pennsylvania.

