Wolf signs bill to assist nonprofit safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 859 into law Thursday to assist nonprofits with safety and security measures.

A need to increase safety was clear after attacks against the Jewish community occurred, notably, the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“Schools and other community institutions should be a safe place for every child and resident,” Wolf said. “I thank the bipartisan efforts that helped ensure safety and security funding was available for these non-profit, community institutions where people gather and should have peace of mind.”