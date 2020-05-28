Woman arrested for involvement in fatal drug overdose

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested for her involvement in the drug overdose death of 15-year-old-girl in July 2019.

Police arrested Jennifer Pugliese on Wednesday after an investigation found that Pugliese either provided or assisted in obtaining the drugs that resulted in the girl’s death.

The investigation was a collaborative effort by Swatara Township Police, Dauphin County Drug Task Force, Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

Pugliese has been charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children. She now awaits arraignment at the Dauphin County Booking Center.